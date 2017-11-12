Posted on

Kasich calls for new discussion on guns to stem violence

, ,

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ohio Gov. John Kasich says gun owners and backers of gun-control measures need to find common ground on ways to reduce violence.

The Republican governor in an editorial published by Cleveland.com and during an interview Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” said it’s time to bring together reasonable people on both sides of the debate.

Kasich points to a similar approach in Ohio where those in law enforcement and community leaders held forums aimed at building trust between police and residents.

That resulted in new standards for police on use of deadly force, body cameras and other issues that have been adopted by hundreds of departments across Ohio.

Kasich says he doesn’t know if bringing together both sides of the gun debate will work. But he says arguing hasn’t been effective.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_Kasich.jpg

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

6:15 pm |    

Kasich calls for new discussion on guns to stem violence

Kasich calls for new discussion on guns to stem violence
5:26 pm |    

‘Thor’ tops ‘Daddy’s Home 2,’ ‘Orient Express’ at box office

‘Thor’ tops ‘Daddy’s Home 2,’ ‘Orient Express’ at box office
3:00 pm |    

Real Wheels: 1971 Cougar XR7 has sentimental value

Real Wheels: 1971 Cougar XR7 has sentimental value