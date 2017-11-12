Flag City Honor Flight of Findlay receives $115K grant

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced that his office has awarded a total of $971,000 in grants to Ohio veterans’ organizations. The grants were funded by assets seized from the former veterans charity scam artist known as Bobby Thompson.

Thompson or John Donald Cody, ran a scam charity called the U.S. Navy Veterans Association, collecting millions of dollars from donors nationwide. He was arrested in 2012, and in 2013 was convicted and sentenced to 28 years in prison.

Money seized during Thompson’s arrest was awarded to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office for distribution to legitimate veterans charities.

Through the grants, each of Ohio’s five Honor Flight hubs will receive funding. Honor Flight helps veterans safely travel to their respective memorials in Washington, D.C.

Those receiving grants of $115,000 include:

•Flag City Honor Flight (Findlay)

•Honor Flight Cleveland

•Honor Flight Columbus

•Honor Flight Dayton

•Honor Flight Tri-State (Cincinnati)