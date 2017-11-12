Road construction and maintenance projects

ALLEN COUNTY

Interstate 75 from state Route 81 to just north of Fourth Street will be reduced to one lane through the work zone for repair of pavement under warranty. Work will occur in both the northbound and southbound direction from approximately 3 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. The following lane closure is associated with the project. Work is being performed by Kokosing Construction, Columbus.

Interstate 75 northbound at state Route 81 will be reduced to one lane from Monday, Nov. 13, until Wednesday, Nov. 15, for removal and pouring of concrete.

Fifth Street (Lincoln Highway) over U.S. 30, Delphos, will be reduced to one lane through the work zone for pavement repair. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Work is being performed by the ODOT Allen County maintenance garage.

Napoleon Road over I-75, Beaverdam, is now open following a bridge deck replacement. The northbound exit ramp from I-75 to Napoleon Road is open, as well.

AUGLAIZE COUNTY

I-75 between State Route 219 and Breese Road, Nightly lane closures August 6th – November 10th between the hours of 6 pm and 7 am. One lane will remain open in each direction.

HARDIN COUNTY

State Route 309 between township Road 25 and county Road 35, north of Alger, is now open following the replacement of three culverts.

State Route 117 just south of Roundhead is now open following a culvert replacement.

State Route 235 at its intersection with township Road 92, within the village of Alger, is open following water line repair.

PUTNAM COUNTY

County Road 12, between state Route 613 and township Road F-12, is now open following a culvert replacement.

State Route 65 north of the village of Belmore is now open following railroad crossing repair.

State Route 65 near county Road 5 in the village of Leipsic is open following railroad crossing repair.

SHELBY COUNTY

State Route 705 between Holthaus Road and Baumer Brandewie Road, ROAD CLOSURE November 8th – 22nd. The official detour is: State Route 66 to State Route 119 to State Route 364

State Route 29 between Cisco Road and West Russell Road, Shoulder closures August 7th – November 17th. *There could be intermittent lane closures in this area between 7 am and 4 pm.

VAN WERT COUNTY

State Route 697 between state Route 116 and the Delphos city line will be reduced to one lane through the work zone for sealing of pavement cracks. Work is being performed by the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage.

State Route 49 between U.S. 30 and the Convoy village line will be reduced to one lane through the work zone for sealing of pavement cracks. Work is being performed by the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage.

U.S. 30 over Monkey Run, west of Richey Road, will be reduced to one lane through the work zone for bridge repairs on the eastbound and westbound structures. Work will begin within the week of Nov. 13 on the westbound structure. Lane restrictions will occur in both directions through late November. Work is being performed by Global Outdoor Solutions, Cleveland.

U.S. 30, both eastbound and westbound, is reduced to one lane through the work zone at the following locations for projects that will repair the pavement and joints, improve drainage and resurface the route. Paving is complete, and remaining work to install pavement markings, pavement reflectors and rumble strips will be complete within the next two weeks. Work is being performed by Shelly Company, Findlay.

From just east of township Road 127 to just east of county Road 185

From U.S. 224 to state Route 49

