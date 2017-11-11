Posted on

Reward up to $20K for info in killing of pregnant mother

GEORGETOWN (AP) — The reward for information leading to a conviction in the 2013 death of a pregnant mother in southern Ohio has been increased to $20,000.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that two $5,000 anonymous donations would be added to the existing reward for information in the death of Brittany Stykes.

The 22-year-old woman was shot and killed in a Jeep she was driving on state Route 68 in Brown County, about 45 miles southeast of Cincinnati on Aug. 28, 2013. Authorities found the vehicle off the road in a wooded area.

Stykes’ 14-month-old daughter was with her mother and was shot in the head. She has recovered.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-352-3040.

