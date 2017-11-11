Remembering our veterans

LIMA — Veterans Day in Lima was marked at the American Legion Post 96 on South Shore Drive.

“Veterans Day means the time when you get together to celebrate not only the end of the first ‘war to end all wars’ Nov. 11, but to gather all of the veterans together from all of the wars since the ‘war to end all wars,’” said Larry Huffman, a Marine who served our country in the early 1970s.

Veterans Day is an important day not just for veterans but for everybody.

“It’s critical to remember veterans, mostly for what they did and there are good sources to find out the history of all of us. It’s critical to remember them. For one thing they’re getting to be fewer and fewer of them. We don’t have hundreds of thousands that served in World War II or even Vietnam. Nowadays with an all-volunteer Army and with the technological superiority we have in the world, wars require fewer people, fortunately, and are quicker, which is good, but it makes veterans all the more rare and therefore all the more valuable,” Huffman said.

The keynote speaker for the event was Pat Smith, executive director of the Allen County Museum, who talked about World War I.

“It was a horrible war. It was called the ‘war to end all wars’ but it’s also one that I don’t think a lot of people know much about. It essentially led to a lot of the major problems that happened in the 20th century, including World War II, the Great Depression, the Holocaust, the Cold War. All these things could be attributed back to what happened in World War I. History is a very important thing to know and understand,” Smith said.

The Allen County Museum is hosting a special exhibit that showcases Allen County in World War I.

“The World War I exhibit is there to not only take a look so many things that happened generally in the war but more specifically in Allen County. In terms of our industries here, Lima Locomotive Works produced over 150 locomotives for the Railroad Administration and then Gramm-Bernstein and Garford Motor Trucks Cos., both of them produced over 5,000 Liberty Trucks for the war,” Smith said.

The Veterans Day ceremony included the laying of a wreath, honoring veterans and the playing of taps.

The American Legion Post 96 holds its annual Veterans Day ceremony on Saturday morning at the post home on South Shore Drive in Lima. Richard Coons delivers a speech on why to honor Veterans Day at the American Legion Post 96 ceremony on Saturday morning.

Lima marks Veterans Day at American Legion

