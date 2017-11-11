3 hurt Saturday afternoon in Hancock County crash

McCOMB — Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash near the border of Hancock and Putnam counties on Saturday.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle driven by Marrissa Schimmoeller, 24, of Columbus Grove, was northbound on county Road 16 in Blanchard Township, Hancock County, around 1 p.m. Saturday when she failed to see a westbound vehicle traveling on U.S. 224 driven by Diane J. Fuerst.

Schimmoeller struck the driver’s side of the Fuerst van causing it to go off the right side of the roadway and down into a ditch where it came to rest.

Schimmoeller was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital by Hanco EMS with unknown injuries. Fuerst and her passenger, Debra J. Inkrott, 59, were taken by private vehicle to St. Rita’s Care in Ottawa.

Schimmoeller was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.