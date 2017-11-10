2 hurt in East State Road crash

LIMA — Two people were taken to Lima Memorial Health System after a one-vehicle crash around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

It happened east of the railroad tracks on East State Road between state Route 65 and Stewart Road.

According to reports from the Lima post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old driver was eastbound at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to flip several times.

The driver and another passenger were transported to the hospital by Bath and American Township EMS crews.

The name of the driver and the two passengers in the crash weren’t released Friday night.