Glenn giving away Thanksgiving turkeys


LIMA — Lima 6th Ward Councilman Derry Glenn will be hosting a signup event for families in need to receive a free Thanksgiving turkey on Tuesday at the Bradfield Center. Families in the 6th Ward can come to sign up for a turkey from 3 to 4 p.m., while families outside of the 6th Ward can sign up from 4 to 5 p.m.

Participants are asked to bring proof of need, such as a SNAP debit card or other proof of assistance, as well as documentation showing the number of members of the household.

For more information on the program, contact Glenn at 419-905-9572.

