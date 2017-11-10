Mercy Health-St. Rita’s hosts annual robotics symposium

LIMA — Mercy Health-St. Rita’s hosted the annual Robotics Symposium for professionals and high school students this week.

On Thursday, some 50 professionals heard from physicians who work with robotics on a daily basis. Guest speakers for the symposium included William Scherger, M.D., Eric Lubbers, Desmond D’Souza, M.D.; Craig Nicholson, M.D.; and Erica Hermiller, CNP. A live case gallbladder removal was demonstrated by Sarah Olt, M.D., and moderated by Jeffrey Wisser, D.O.

On Friday around 150 high school students from 10 area schools had the chance to learn about the DaVinci robot simulator, UNOH Robotics and Lima YMCA Bean Bots.

“This is a great opportunity to get people together who have a genuine interest in robotics,” said Randy Buss, outreach marketing manager at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s. “We are excited to bring in students from the community and give them a chance to learn about the latest technologies in the medical field.”