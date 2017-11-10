Sidney man, 70, dies in single-car accident on interstate

SIDNEY — A 70-year-old Sidney man who law enforcement officials believe may have experienced a medical issue was killed in a single-vehicle accident Friday morning on Interstate 75.

According to a trooper from the Wapakoneta post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Richard Layman was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident that occurred at approximately 7:20 a.m. on I-75 near Sidney. He was traveling northbound on the interstate when his Dodge van, for unknown reasons, crossed the median and came to rest on the west side of the roadway.

Layman was wearing his safety belt at the time of the incident, the patrol said.