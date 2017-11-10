Van Wert sheriff issues monthly activity report

VAN WERT — Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach has released his department’s monthly activity report for October.

Deputies responded to 341 calls for service in October and investigated 160 citizen complaints that resulted in reports being filed and 130 complaints that did not require reports or any further investigation. Eight criminal cases resulted from investigations performed during the month.

Deputies issued 36 traffic citations and 54 traffic warnings to motorists, according to the report, and the sheriff’s K-9 team conducted 12 drug searches and three assists to other agencies, including the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force.

There were 17 new or renewed handgun concealed carry handgun licenses issued during October and 30 sex offender registrations for periodic registrations, change of addresses, employment or other offender status changes conducted during the month.

The Communications Center received 2,907 phone calls in October, including 324 emergency 9-1-1 calls.

The Van Wert County Correctional Facility housed 183 prisoners during the month. There were 119 prisoners received and 123 released at the jail, for an average daily inmate count of 74. The prisoner work crews worked a total 1,120 hours at the jail.

The dog warden traveled 1,247 miles while answering citizens’ complaints, assisting other agencies and conducting tag enforcement. Eight dogs were impounded during the month.