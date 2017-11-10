Allen County probate, JV courts closed Dec. 13 for annual meeting

LIMA — The probate and juvenile divisions of the Allen County Common Pleas Court will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 13, for an annual meeting and staff training. The meeting is a once-a-year opportunity for the judge to meet with his entire staff at one time to communicate and implement court-wide policy updates, review performance and goal achievements from the past year and set goals for the coming year.

The day-long event also allows for the recognition of staff members for years of service and individual achievement, and for staff members to engage in training and team-building exercises that enhance their ability to effectively provide for the administration of justice within Allen County for the benefit of the citizens they serve.