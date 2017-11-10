Lima-area Veterans Day closings

Government
Allen County offices — Closed Friday.
Auglaize County offices — Closed Friday.
Putnam County offices — Closed Friday.
Lima city offices — Open
Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles — Closed.
Transportation
Lima/Allen County Regional Transit Authority — Open 7:50 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Saturday
Banks
Chase — Closed
Citizens National Bank — Closed
Fifth Third Bank — Closed
First Federal Bank — Closed
Huntington Bank — Closed
The State Bank & Trust — Closed
Superior Federal Credit Union — Closed
Union Bank — Closed
Woodforest National Bank (inside Walmart) — Open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Retail
Chief — Open regular hours
Lima Mall — Open regular hours, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Meijer — Open regular hours
Sam’s Club — Open 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Walmart — Open regular hours
Schools
Bluffton University — Open
Ohio Northern University — Open
Ohio State University-Lima — Closed Friday and Saturday.
Rhodes State — Closed Friday and Saturday.
University of Findlay — Open
University of Northwestern Ohio — Closed Friday and Saturday
Wright State University — Closed Friday and Saturday
Courts
Allen County courts
Municipal Court: Closed Friday.
Common Pleas: Closed Friday.
Probate: Closed Friday.
Auglaize County courts
Municipal Court: Closed Friday.
Common Pleas: Closed Friday.
Probate: Closed Friday.
Putnam County courts
Municipal Court: Closed Friday.
Common Pleas: Closed Friday.
Probate: Closed Friday.
Post Office
Post offices — Closed Saturday.
Libraries
Auglaize County District Library — Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lima Public Library — Closed
Putnam County District Library — Closed
Garbage
Allen County Refuse — Routes running as normal
Allied Waste/Republic Services — Routes running as normal
Art’s Rolloffs & Refuse — Routes running as normal
Griffith Trash Pick-up Service — Routes running as normal
J&N Hallers — Routes running as normal
Van Wert Solid Waste Management District — Routes running as normal