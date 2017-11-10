In the Military

AIR FORCE

•U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Skylar M. Quintero graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Quintero is the daughter of Joseph and Angela Quintero, of Lima.

She is a 2017 graduate of Lima Senior High School, Lima.

•U.S. Air Force Airman Alex Walker graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

He is a 2015 graduate of Columbus Grove High School, Columbus Grove.

•U.S. Air Force Airman Cameron B. Linton graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Linton is the son of Shannon C. and stepson of Martin J. Schneider, of Lima.

He is a 2017 graduate of Elida High School, Elida.

• U.S. Air Force Airman Ashton H. Hartings graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Hartings is the son of Sandra Hartings, of Celina, and Steven Hartings, of Coldwater.

He is a 2017 graduate of Coldwater High School, Coldwater.

•U.S. Air Force Airman Chase W. Whitaker graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Whitaker is the son of Jenni R. and Michael S. Whitaker, of Celina.

He is a 2017 graduate of Celina High School, Celina.

•U.S. Air Force Airman Nathaniel A. Fletcher graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Fletcher is the son of Jeremy C. Fletcher of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Carrie A. Sargent of Lima.

He is a 2017 graduate of Lima Shawnee High School, Lima.

•U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Kameron L. Heiser graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Heiser is the son of Lori L. Duenas and nephew of Zenia B. and Patrick G. Adams, all of Celina.

He is a 2017 graduate of Celina High School, Celina.