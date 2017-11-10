Police calls

LIMA POLICE

2300 block of Allentown Road, Lima — A traffic accident with injuries was investigated Thursday.

Allentown Road at North Cable Road, Lima — Officers investigated a traffic accident that resulted in property damage on Thursday.

East North Street at North Central Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident that resulted in property damage was investigated Thursday.

800 block of Elm Street, Lima — Police responded Thursday to a report of the destruction of property.

800 block of South Leonard Avenue, Lima — A hit-skip traffic accident was investigated Thursday.

300 block of West Spring Street, Lima — Officer responded Thursday to a report of a fight in progress.

1500 block of Lowell Avenue, Lima — Police received a report early Friday regarding a breaking and entering incident.

100 block of Haller Street, Lima — A hit-skip traffic accident was investigated early Friday.

Merlin Avenue at Spencerville Road, Lima — A traffic accident that resulted in property damage was investigated Friday morning.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF

1400 block of Purdy Road, Spencerville — A complainant told deputies on Friday that an unknown subject had used his identity to purchase multiple items.

