AEP truck stolen in Van Wert County, recovered in Grover Hill

GROVER HILL — An American Electric Power truck stolen from rural Van Wert County sometime late Sunday or early Monday was recovered less than 24 hours later in Paulding County.

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach said the AEP truck was stolen from a location in Union Township in Van Wert County sometime between 5 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday. The truck was located Monday morning at a storage unit in Grover Hill after law enforcement officers from Paulding County alerted the Van Wert Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff said.

Van Wert County deputies processed the vehicle for evidence and determined that several items were stolen from the vehicle. Riggenbach on Friday said he would not release any additional information pertaining to the stolen items “due to the ongoing investigation” underway.

Evidence collected by deputies will be submitted to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation Lab of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office for analysis, the sheriff said in a prepared statement.

Riggenbach is asking anyone with information about the theft or anyone who may have seen the AEP truck during that time frame to contact his office at 419-238-3866. Individuals may also use the Crime Tips link on the sheriff’s office website, www.vanwertcountysheriff.com, or call Van Wert County Crime Stoppers at 419-238-7867 (STOP). Citizens can remain anonymous when reporting information.