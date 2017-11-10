Delphos man killed in single-car Putnam County crash

FORT JENNINGS — A 21-year-old Delphos man was killed Thursday evening in a single-car crash in Putnam County.

According to the Lima post of the Ohio State High Patrol, Collin D. Wieging died as the result of injuries suffered when the vehicle he was operating left the roadway and struck a culvert along state Route 189 near Road R. The accident occurred shortly after 10 p.m.

A witness told investigating officers that Wieging was traveling southbound on state Route 189 at a high rate of speed and was passing another motorist when his vehicle left the roadway.

Wieging was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the patrol. Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the accident.

The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Ottoville EMS and Fort Jennings Fire Department.