Cooking show brings chefs, community together

LIMA — It won’t be too long before Thanksgiving will be here and that means now is the time to think about what to cook.

Four local celebrity chefs showed off their skills in the kitchen Thursday night at the annual Salt Marketplace and Cook Show at the UNOH Event Center.

The event is hosted by The Lima News and Salt magazine.

“It’s bringing the community together, trying some great food and shopping,” said Jessica Lammers, marketing coordinator for The Lima News.

The event has grown throughout the years, starting as The Taste of Home. This is the second year as the Salt Marketplace and Cook Show.

“Some of the chefs might bring some new techniques for people to learn how make their dishes, not only for the holiday’s but for all year round. Some unique dishes that they might not have thought of and they get the recipes at the end of the night so they can always bring that into their family gatherings for holidays” she said.

“I’ve been going to this for the past four or five years. I get different ideas. They’re fun to go to,” Patricia Fite said.

Carrie Prince, Apollo Career Center culinary arts instructor, was one of the local celebrity chefs. She demonstrated how to make braised red cabbage, “which is cabbage, rendered bacon and onion with some sugar and then I add some red cabbage, which has great antioxidants and then I hit it with some red wine and some cinnamon, salt and pepper.”

Trevor Remy, executive chef for Trevor’s Little Taste, demonstrated how to make Spanish Rice.

“I have a brown stewed chicken and Spanish Rice and fried okra and I use pigeon peas as well to accent the rice. In Trinidad we use a lot of lentil peas and red beans. It’s healthy. You can just eat the rice by itself and have a full meal because it’s going to have peppers, and onions as well too,” Remy said.

Jonathan Keysor, general manager of FitMeals Ohio, made a pasta salad.

“It’s on our menu as the grilled chicken pasta salad. We’re not going to be grilling the chicken today but the pasta salad is an excellent side in and of itself,”

Misty Lee, the culinary arts teacher at Lima Senior High School, also presented her recipe for whipped pumpkin dip.

The Salt Marketplace and Cook Show’s major sponsors were Allan Nott Honda-Toyota and Chief Supermarkets.

Trevor Remy, chief of caterig at Trevor’s Little Taste, cooks on stage at the the 2017 Salt Marketplace and Cook Show on Thursday night at the University of Northwestern Ohio Event Center. http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_Salt-Cook-Show-LAM-2.jpg Trevor Remy, chief of caterig at Trevor’s Little Taste, cooks on stage at the the 2017 Salt Marketplace and Cook Show on Thursday night at the University of Northwestern Ohio Event Center. Levi A. Morman | The Lima News

Local chefs give cooking tips

By Sam Shriver, sshriver@limanews.com

Reach Sam Shriver at 567-242-0409.

Reach Sam Shriver at 567-242-0409.