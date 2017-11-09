Woman hurt in Cole Street stabbing upgraded to ‘stable’

LIMA – A Middle Point woman who was seriously injured in a Monday morning double stabbing that left a Lima man dead was reported in stable condition Thursday at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s.

Lima Police Department officials have not released any new information surrounding the incident that occurred Monday at 114 N. Cole St. Officers were dispatched to the residence at about 9:30 a.m. and found two people inside the home who were suffering from apparent stab wounds. Both were unconscious and both were taken to the hospital.

The resident of the home, Austin Hill Sr., 47, died as the result of the wounds he suffered. The other stabbing victim, Amber Myers, 34, of Middle Point, was admitted to the hospital and was listed in serious condition late Monday. Her condition had been upgraded to stable by Thursday morning.

Detective Steve Stechschulte of the Lima Police Department in his initial report into the incident said evidence suggests the victims were involved in a domestic dispute, during which “sharp-edged weapons” became involved and both Myers and Hill suffered stab wounds.

Officials said there had been a history of domestic violence between the estranged couple.