Ohio man sentenced for shootings that killed 2, hurt 3

WARREN (AP) — An Ohio man has been sentenced to spend at least 36 years in prison for fatally shooting two people and wounding three others in what authorities say was an ongoing dispute.

Trumbull County Judge Ronald Rice said Thursday Nasser Hamad severely overreacted. He was convicted last month of both aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder.

He sentenced Hamad to life, with parole eligibility in 36 years.

Hamad says he will appeal. He told the judge the truth will come out.

Police say Hamad and one of the injured men had been arguing over a woman who apparently was dating Hamad.

Police say that man and four other people drove to Hamad’s house in February; a fight broke out and Hamad began shooting.

A defense attorney said the shooting was self-defense.