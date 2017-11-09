Lima woman pleads guilty to stabbing boyfriend

LIMA — A 26-year-old Lima woman will be sentenced Dec. 21 after pleading guilty Thursday to reduced charges in the stabbing earlier this year of her live-in boyfriend.

Karly Wolfrey appeared in Allen County Common Pleas Court to enter a plea of guilty to a charge of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony. She was indicted Oct. 13 by a grand jury and was charged with two counts of felonious assault, second-degree felonies. On Oct. 31 she entered not guilty pleas to both counts. In exchange for her guilty plea to the reduced charge, prosecutors agreed to drop the remaining felonious assault count against Wolfrey.

The charges against the tiny, red-haired defendant stemmed from an incident in which police say Wolfrey stabbed her then-boyfriend with a hunting knife.

According to court documents, police responded to a 911 call from the Imperial Inn on East North Street at 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 14. Upon their arrival, officers reportedly found David Holland lying motionless on the second floor balcony of the motel outside of room 218. He had been stabbed once in the left thigh and twice in the back, according to court records. A large hunting knife with blood on it was found at the scene.

Inside Room 218 officers found Wolfrey, who reportedly was “highly intoxicated” and suffered a seizure in the presence of police. Both Wolfrey and Holland were taken to the hospital. Holland told police he had been attacked by Wolfrey with the hunting knife.

Judge David Cheney walked Wolfrey through the ramifications of her guilty plea before allowing her to plead to the reduced charge. The judge ordered a presentence investigation.

Wolfrey faces a maximum prison term of 18 months in prison and a fine of up to $5,000 when she is sentenced.

Karly Wolfrey confers with her attorney, Greg Donohue, during a change-of-plea hearing Thursday in Allen County Common Pleas Court. http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_Karly-Wolfrey-with-Greg-Donohue.jpg Karly Wolfrey confers with her attorney, Greg Donohue, during a change-of-plea hearing Thursday in Allen County Common Pleas Court. J Swygart | The Lima News