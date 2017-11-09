Lima’s Veterans Memorial Civic Center offers updated system for hearing impaired

LIMA — Whether it is the Lima Symphony Orchestra, “The Sound of Music,” or Styx, hearing a performance in Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center’s Crouse Performance Hall is essential. However, for many, hearing difficulties can be an impediment to enjoying what the Civic Center has to offer.

To overcome that impediment, the Lima Noon Sertoma Club has donated an updated personal amplifier system for attendees, replacing an outdated system that dates back to 1992.

“We got with the previous director and found this new system to put in that’s much more up to date,” said Bob Cook, spokesman for the Sertoma Club’s sponsorship committee. “We spent about $3,200 to get it purchased and installed. It’s a project that we wanted to do because that’s what we’re here for, to serve mankind. They had a need and we helped fill it for them.”

The Williams Sound transmitter and receiver system allows concert attendees to use a personal receiver they can take with them to their seat. They then use the attached single ear bud to hear the sound transmitted wirelessly through the performance hall’s sound system, with the volume able to be controlled from the receiver pack.

“This is definitely an assistance,” Veterans Memorial Civic Center Executive Director Abe Ambroza said. “We do have to operate on a pretty tight budget often, so whenever we can work with our great service agencies and service clubs, it’s great to work with them. When the Sertoma approached us with this project, it was an easy one for us to say ‘yes’ to.”

The system features 12 receivers, with the ability to add more receivers should demand call for it. While transmission capabilities are limited to the performance hall, Ambroza said they hope to expand that to other parts of the Civic Center.

John Garner of Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center holds a Williams Sound receiver, part of a new system to aid those with hearing difficulties in enjoying events in Crouse Performance Hall. http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_VMCCHearingAid.jpg John Garner of Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center holds a Williams Sound receiver, part of a new system to aid those with hearing difficulties in enjoying events in Crouse Performance Hall. Craig Kelly | The Lima News

By Craig Kelly ckelly@limanews.com

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

