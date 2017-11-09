Lima woman charged with felonious assault

LIMA — A Lima man walking along Neubrecht Road was seriously hurt after being deliberately struck by the driver of a sport utility vehicle Wednesday night.

According to the Lima post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Sheldon E. Gibson, 33, and Trevor N. Hurley, 33, both from Lima, were walking south on Neubrecht Road where it intersects with Findlay Road when Damitrae J. Conethan, 25, of Lima, pulled out of a nearby parking lot and intentionally drove at both men, striking Gibson.

He was taken to Lima Memorial Health System and was listed in stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit on Thursday.

Conethan was taken into custody and charged with second degree felonious assault.