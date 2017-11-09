Recovery efforts underway at Crown after Celina tornado

CELINA — Work was progressing on repairs at the Crown manufacturing plant in Celina, according to a corporate statement.

The southwest corner of the plant was directly hit by an EF2 tornado Sunday, knocking out power and forcing the plant to shut down.

“Cleanup and recovery activities are underway and Crown is committed to restoring production at the plant,” the statement read. “The company has a team working on the recovery plan for the facility since shortly after the incident on Sunday. Crown is thankful for the local authorities and first responders who provided immediate support and continue to assist with the recovery efforts.”

Power has since been restored to the plant, according to the statement. No employees were injured as a result of the damage.