Area law enforcement officials were looking for information about the crimes or persons listed. The Lima/Allen County Crime Stoppers program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of someone listed. Call 419-229-7867.

Crime of the week

Stolen Trailers

Detectives from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office were investigating the theft of two enclosed cargo trailers from KAR-VILLE AUTO SALES, 2185 N. West St. in Lima. On Nov. 1, between the hours of 3 and 3:30 a.m., an unknown person or persons stole a silver Cross enclosed cargo trailer, dual axel, with a black frame; and a black and silver 2017 RC Trailer, dual axel and aluminum frame. Both are pictured.

Anyone with information on the crime, call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867 or access the Crime Stoppers website at http://bit.ly/crimestoppers. If an arrest is made from a person’s tip or any stolen property is recovered, the person providing the tip will qualify for a cash reward.

Wanted people of the week

Shannon Marie Jackson

Age: 37

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 200 pounds

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Blonde

Charge: Theft

TIFFANY LYNN STORER

Age: 26

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 170 pounds

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Brown

Charge: Failure to appear/neglected children

RANDALL DARRELL STRIBLING

Age: 49

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 235 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Charge: Parole violation/aggravated robbery

All people shown are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.