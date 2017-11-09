Lima Municipal Court records

Lima Municipal Court

Oct. 31

Alonso A. Preston, 45, of 201 N. Elizabeth, Apt. 1009, Lima, pleaded no contest to resisting arrest. Sentence: $150 fine.

David A. Willis, 55, of 131 North St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 30 days jail, 21 suspended, $400 fine.

Mark W. Rohrer, 48, of 123 E. Eureka, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 30 days jail, 22 suspended, $400 fine.

Joshua P. Vezina Sr., 35, of 800 E. Vine, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 90 days jail, 70 suspended, $600 fine.

Mark W. Rohrer, 48, of 123 E. Eureka St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, 27 suspended, $250 fine.

Diana E. Hickman, 55, of 113 ½ N. Main St., Delphos, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: $200 fine.

Marc Crowder, 56, of 1113 Brice Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to stopping for school bus. Sentence: $100 fine.

Jennifer R. Gossard, 32, of 620 S. Thayer Road, Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $200 fine.

David L. Daniels, 18, of 11391 Walnut St., Wapakoneta, pleaded guilty to no operator license. Sentence: $200 fine.

Louisa Munford, 30, of 927 W. State, Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $200 fine.

Joni E. Elwood, 35, of 7953 Slabtown, Columbus Grove, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $100 fine.

David Lehman, 49, of 7953 Slabtown Road, Columbus Grove, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $100 fine.

Natasha L. Mears, 41, of 1604 Whitehall Drive, Lima, pleaded guilty to fail to file tax report. Sentence: $100 fine.

Heather M. Roeder, 30, of 1181 S. Bredeick St., Delphos, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $200 fine.

Jason D. Ball, 36, of 1701 W. Robb Ave., Lot 29, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $250 fine.

Earnest L. Warner Jr., 26, of 1415 Hazel Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $250 fine.

Travis Parson, 33, of 512 West Elm St., Apt. H, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating motor vehicle without valid license. Sentence: $250 fine.

Eric W. McElroy, 44, of 1190 Prospect Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, l27 suspended, $150 fine.

James L. Jones, 44, of 330 Calumet, Lima, pleaded guilty to use / possession / sale / drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Auntionna Cotton, 24, of 421 S. Roberts Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of property. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Samantha A. Miller, 32, of 317 N. Baxter, Lima, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 180 days jail, 170 suspended, $250 fine.

Kenneth J. Scott, 27, of 317 N. Baxter, Lima, pleaded guilty to persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: $100 fine.

Tarrance B. Bagley, 25, of 516 N. Cable, Lima, pleaded guilty to illegal use / possession marijuana drug paraphernalia. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. Sentence: $150 fine.

Gerald A. Bush, 43, of 981 Richie Ave., Lima, pleaded not guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: six days jail, 5 suspended, $375 fine.

Mark W. Rohrer, 48, of 123 E. Eureka St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 60 days jail, 51 suspended, $450 fine.

Dominique D. McGraw, 32, of 717 ½ N. Jefferson St., Lima, pleaded guilty to no operator license. Sentence: 90 days jail, 80 suspended, $500 fine.

Nov. 1

Malcolm C. Martin Jr., 24, of 2350 N. Cole St., Apt. A9, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 160 suspended, $600 fine.

Michael P. Cowden, 19, of 2450 College Park West CP 40, Lima, pleaded guilty to speed. Sentence: $150 fine.

Justin M. Kiser, 25, of 850 W. North St., Lima, pleaded no contest to reduced charge of menacing. Sentence: 30 days jail, 25 suspended, $150 fine. Pleaded no contest to telephone harassment. Sentence: 90 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Paul M. Crichfield, 35, of 104 E. Seventh, Delphos, pleaded no contest to domestic violence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 135 suspended, $150 fine.

Tarockis L. Greer, 26, of 609 E. 5th, Lima, pleaded guilty to obstructing official business. Sentence: 20 days jail, $150 fine.

Roger Waughtel, 25, of 217 S. McDonel, Lima, pleaded no contest to theft. Sentence: 180 days jail, 30 days suspended, $150 fine.

Austin L. Parker, 20, of 121 Valley Way, Lima, pleaded no contest to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 10 days jail, 4 days suspended, $375 fine.

Tasha M. Deboard, 34, of 849 W. Wayne, Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, 25 suspended, $150 fine.

Christopher Parker, 26, of 2380 N. Cole St., Lima, pleaded guilty to no operator license. Sentence: 5 days jail, $200 fine. Pleaded guilty to operator license required. Sentence: 30 days jail, 20 suspended, $250 fine.

Taylor M. Schroeder, 18, of 6879 Gilette Drive, Reynoldsburg, pleaded guilty to speed. Sentence: 10 days jail, suspended, $100 fine. Pleaded guilty to operator license required. Sentence: 30 days jail, 20 suspended, $250 fine.

Katelyn K. Pittsley, 25, of 422 N. McDonel St., Lima, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 30 days jail, 12 suspended, $250 fine.

Tyler A. Blankenship, 21, of 4097 Stonewood Ct., Newport, Michigan, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine.

Jenique K. Gunn, 29, of 340 N. Collett St., Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

LaDonna M. Greer, 49, of 1301 E. Market St., Lima, pleaded no contest to obstructing official business. Sentence: $150 fine.

Domminic M. Potts, 24, of 516 S. Baxter, Lima, pleaded no contest to illegal use / possession marijuana drug paraphernalia. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded no contest to possession of drugs. Sentence: $150 fine.

Roy L. Mell, 44, of 97 Steeple Chase, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $250 fine.

Nov. 2

Michelle E. Shaya, 19, of 1441 N. Cable Road, SP15, Lima, pleaded no contest to speed in 55 MPH Zone. Sentence: $100 fine.

Calvin J. Boluyt, 18, of 5140 E. 136th St., Sand Lake, Michigan, pleaded no contest to speed in 55 MPH zone. Sentence: $100 fine.

Jordan A. Crowder, 28, of 543 N. West St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: $200 fine.

Jessica Patty, 35, of 463 Orena Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: $200 fine.

Tyronne Florence, 25, of 721 N. Baxter, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating motor vehicle without valid license. Sentence: $200 fine.

Dylan L. Trent, 22, of 316 Ewing Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine.

Justin M. Samons, 38, of 2278 E. Fourth St., Lima, pleaded no contest to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 90 suspended, $500 fine.

Donald Gear, 35, of 424 Ream St., Ada, pleaded guilty to stop sign / failure to yield. Sentence: $150 fine.

Nov. 3

Anthony J. Hale, 46, of 4044 E. Bluelick Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 30 days jail, 22 suspended, $400 fine.

Candice M. Ditto, 34, of 1820 E. Elm St., Lima, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. Sentence: 180 days jail, suspended, $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 120 suspended, $525 fine.

Shawn C. McGuire, 51, of 734 N. Elizabeth St., Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Leann Perkins, 29, of 112 W. 13th St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $200 fine.

James E. Young, 42, of 2150 Stewart Road, #16, Lima, pleaded guilty to domestic violence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 150 suspended, $250 fine.

Ryan E. Kraft, 28, of 1715 Northlea Drive, Lima, pleaded guilty to criminal damaging / endangering. Sentence: 30 days jail, $150 fine.

Timothy R. Main, 33, of 315 Stevens St., Kenton, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $400 fine.

Lakisha D. Hines, 31, of 350 E. 6th St., Apt. 74, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $400 fine.

Vontez Roberson, 19, of 626 W. Elm, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $400 fine.

Anthony O. Bagley Jr., 34, of 1143 Holmes, Lima, pleaded guilty to no operator license. Sentence: 30 days jail, $150 fine.

Lisa M. Gossman, 46, of 1119 W. Wayne, Lima, pleaded guilty to improper registration. Sentence: 1 days jail, $100 fine.

Nov. 6

Joshua P. Lyons, 42, of 5200 N. Napoleon Road, Elida, pleaded guilty to domestic violence. Sentence: 30 days jail, 25 suspended, $250 fine. Pleaded guilty to menacing. Sentence: 30 days jail, 25 suspended, $150 fine.

Nicholas Griffin, 34, of 703 Weadock, Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Grant J. McLeod, 26, of 2684 W. Hume Road, Cridersville, pleaded no contest to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $400 fine.

Michael A. Reed, 30, of 546 S. West St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: $250 fine.

Joseph R. Gayden, 53, of 616 Calumet Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $100 fine.

Pamela S. Logan, 54, of 923 S. Main St., Lima, pleaded guilty to criminal trespass. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to use / possession / sale / drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 10 days jail, $150 fine.