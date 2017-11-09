Lima-area Veterans Day closings

Government

Allen County offices — Closed Friday.

Auglaize County offices — Closed Friday.

Putnam County offices — Closed Friday.

Lima city offices — Open

Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles — Closed.

Transportation

Lima/Allen County Regional Transit Authority — Open 7:50 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Saturday

Banks

Chase — Closed

Citizens National Bank — Closed

Fifth Third Bank — Closed

First Federal Bank — Closed

Huntington Bank — Closed

The State Bank & Trust — Closed

Superior Federal Credit Union — Closed

Union Bank — Closed

Woodforest National Bank (inside Walmart) — Open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Retail

Chief — Open regular hours

Lima Mall — Open regular hours, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Meijer — Open regular hours

Sam’s Club — Open 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Walmart — Open regular hours

Schools

Bluffton University — Open

Ohio Northern University — Open

Ohio State University-Lima — Closed Friday and Saturday.

Rhodes State — Closed Friday and Saturday.

University of Findlay — Open

University of Northwestern Ohio — Closed Friday and Saturday

Wright State University — Closed Friday and Saturday

Courts

Allen County courts

Municipal Court: Closed Friday.

Common Pleas: Closed Friday.

Probate: Closed Friday.

Auglaize County courts

Municipal Court: Closed Friday.

Common Pleas: Closed Friday.

Probate: Closed Friday.

Putnam County courts

Municipal Court: Closed Friday.

Common Pleas: Closed Friday.

Probate: Closed Friday.

Post Office

Post offices — Closed Saturday.

Libraries

Auglaize County District Library — Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lima Public Library — Closed

Putnam County District Library — Closed

Garbage

Allen County Refuse — Routes running as normal

Allied Waste/Republic Services — Routes running as normal

Art’s Rolloffs & Refuse — Routes running as normal

Griffith Trash Pick-up Service — Routes running as normal

J&N Hallers — Routes running as normal

Van Wert Solid Waste Management District — Routes running as normal