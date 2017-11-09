Police calls

LIMA POLICE

1700 block of Milton Avenue, Lima — Police received a report on Wednesday of the destruction of property in progress.

Bellefontaine Avenue at Detroit Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injuries was investigated Wednesday.

North McDonel Street at West McKibben Street, Lima — A traffic accident resulting in property damage was investigated Wednesday.

2300 block of North Cole Street, Lima — A report of a breaking and entering incident was received Wednesday.

900 block of West Robb Avenue, Lima — Police received a report Wednesday evening of a domestic violence incident in progress.

400 block of East Fourth Street, Lima — A domestic violence incident was reported to police late Wednesday.

800 block of Holmes Avenue, Lima — Police responded Wednesday night to the report of an intoxicated person.

800 Catalpa Avenue, Lima — Officers investigated an assault late Wednesday night.

1000 block of Mackenzie Drive, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress early Thursday.

400 block of East Fourth Street, Lima — Officers received a report Thursday morning regarding a domestic violence incident.

1300 block of Taft Avenue, Lima — Police responded early Thursday to a report of an intoxicated person.

South Metcalf Street at West Kibby Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated by police Thursday morning.

