Posted on

Police calls


LIMA POLICE

1700 block of Milton Avenue, Lima — Police received a report on Wednesday of the destruction of property in progress.

Bellefontaine Avenue at Detroit Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injuries was investigated Wednesday.

North McDonel Street at West McKibben Street, Lima — A traffic accident resulting in property damage was investigated Wednesday.

2300 block of North Cole Street, Lima — A report of a breaking and entering incident was received Wednesday.

900 block of West Robb Avenue, Lima — Police received a report Wednesday evening of a domestic violence incident in progress.

400 block of East Fourth Street, Lima — A domestic violence incident was reported to police late Wednesday.

800 block of Holmes Avenue, Lima — Police responded Wednesday night to the report of an intoxicated person.

800 Catalpa Avenue, Lima — Officers investigated an assault late Wednesday night.

1000 block of Mackenzie Drive, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress early Thursday.

400 block of East Fourth Street, Lima — Officers received a report Thursday morning regarding a domestic violence incident.

1300 block of Taft Avenue, Lima — Police responded early Thursday to a report of an intoxicated person.

South Metcalf Street at West Kibby Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated by police Thursday morning.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column, but are identified through published court dispositions.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

4:35 pm |    

In a race against time, Ridley Scott cuts out Kevin Spacey

In a race against time, Ridley Scott cuts out Kevin Spacey
4:04 pm |    

Lori Borgman: The Sock Slider should have been mine

Lori Borgman: The Sock Slider should have been mine
3:17 pm
Updated: 3:17 pm. |    

Ohio State accuses 83 students of cheating in a business class

Ohio State accuses 83 students of cheating in a business class