NEW KNOXVILLE — The Way International will present a fall harvest concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, at the Victor Paul Wierwille Prevailing Word Auditorium, East Shelby Road, New Knoxville. The concert features an array of Christian music and family entertainment. The concert is free of charge.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_church-calendar-4.jpg