ELIDA — Officials from American Township will join the Ohio Treasurer’s Office for a meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, at the American Township Hall, 102 Pioneer Road, Elida.

The purpose of the meeting is regarding a major announcement on government transparency.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_AmericanTownship.jpg