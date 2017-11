CAIRO — The Cairo Sportsman Club is hosting an all you can eat fish and frog leg fry form 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at the club located at 668 Wentz Road, Cairo. Cost is $10.

For more information visit the website at www.cairosportsman.com.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_calendar-14.jpg