CRIDERSVILLE — The Equestrian Therapy Program is hosting a volunteer orientation and training session from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at Fassett Farm, 22532 Grubb Bowsher Road.

Volunteers are needed to help students with disabilities learn to ride horses.

If interested in volunteering, contact Brenda Wilder at The Equestrian Therapy Program at 419-657-2700 or brenda@etpfarm.org or go to the website at www.etpfarm.org.

