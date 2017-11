LIMA — The Allen County Fairgrounds is host to the Christmas Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at the fairgrounds, 2750 Harding Highway, Lima. Admission is $3.

Craft vendors come from all over Ohio and the surrounding states to show and sell their unique items. You’ll find all kinds of gifts for this holiday season.

