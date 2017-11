GILBOA — Gilboa United Methodist Church is holding a basement sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at the church located at 102 Franklin St., Gilboa.

The church will accept donated items for the sale from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12; from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17 and on the day of the sale, Saturday before 8 a.m. Please use the south entrance of the church to drop off donated items.

