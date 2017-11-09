Johnny Counterfit to appear at Bearcreek Memories Dinner Theater

CELINA — Johnny Counterfit, country music singer/comedian/impressionist, will perform at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at Bearcreek Memories Dinner Theater, 3769 U.S. 127, Celina. Tickets are $24 to $29 and are available by calling 567-510-0096 or online at www.bearcreekmemories.com.

More than 30 voice impressions in a 90 minute show, voices range from from Johnny Cash to Vince Gill, Buck Owens to Dwight Yoakam, Hank Williams to George Strait, Dean Martin to Frank Sinatra, Willie Nelson to Julio Iglesias, John Wayne, Jimmy Stewart, Rodney Dangerfield, Archie & Edith Bunker, Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan, and many, many more!

He will also be performing at 7:30 p.m. that night.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_calendar-11.jpg