LIMA — The West Central Ohio Land Conservancy (WCOLC) is holding its annual meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, at the OSU Visitor and Student Services Center, 3900 Campus Drive, Lima. Guest speaker is David Neuhardt. Refreshments will be provided.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_calendar-9.jpg