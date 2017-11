LIMA — The American Legion Post 96 is hosting a Veteran’s Day Ceremony at 10:55 a.m. Saturday, Nov 11 at the post, 711 S. Shore Drive, Lima. Guest speaker is Pat Smith, executive director of the Allen County Historical Society and Museum. Smith will be talking about the WWI exhibit which was opened at the museum on September 27 and will run through November 11, 2018.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_AmericanLegion.jpg