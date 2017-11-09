Get This: Imitating ‘Curb,’ St. Louis man ticketed for honking at cop

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man is feeling pretty … pretty … pretty … pretty miffed over a recent traffic ticket.

In an instance of life imitating art — in this case a recent episode of HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” — computer programmer Scott Smith says he was ticketed for honking his horn at a police officer.

Smith told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he repeatedly honked at the officer in an unmarked car Friday because the light had turned green and the officer wasn’t moving.

He was pulled over and used his cellphone to record the heated exchange with the plainclothes officer, who asked, “Is your horn stuck?” Smith replied: “Is your brake stuck?”

Smith was ticketed for excessive noise from a vehicle. He plans to file a formal complaint.

In the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” episode, Larry David’s character was ticketed for honking at a police car at a stoplight.

