Ex-officer admits hatching shooting tale to hide suicide bid

NEW PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A former Ohio police officer has pleaded guilty to charges he tried to cover up a suicide attempt by falsely claiming he’d been shot during a traffic stop.

Authorities have said former Newcomerstown police officer Bryan Eubanks claimed people in a car shot him in the arm during a traffic stop in April.

A man was taken into custody and released several hours later. A statewide alert for suspects was issued that day.

Eubanks later told investigators he had shot himself and was fired.

The state attorney general’s office says the 37-year-old Eubanks pleaded guilty Wednesday in Tuscarawas County to charges of inducing panic, making false alarms, tampering with evidence, forgery and workers’ compensation fraud.

A message seeking comment was left with Eubanks’ attorney.

