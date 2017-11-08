4 write-ins win in Auglaize

WAPAKONETA — Four write-in candidates secured victories in two Auglaize County races that were decided at the polls in Tuesday’s general election balloting.

In Cridersville, Frank Oen was the lone candidate whose name appeared on the general election ballot for one of four seats on the Village Council. He garnered 245 votes in Tuesday’s balloting, while four write-in candidates divided the remaining votes cast by village residents.

Joining Oen as Village Council members beginning Jan. 1 will be Dorance Thompson, who received 119 votes; Eric West with 110 and Paul Lynch with 87 ballots. The odd man out among write-in hopefuls was John McDonald, who garnered 75 votes.

Another Auglaize County write-in candidate was successful in gaining a seat on the Washington Township board of trustees. Tim Becher, whose name appeared on Tuesday’s ballot, tallied 484 votes. The leading vote-getter among three write-in hopefuls was Rick Homan with 146 votes, edging Andrew Shroyer by a mere two votes. Luke Rodeheffer garnered 35 votes.