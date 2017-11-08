Neighborhood Improvement grants coming to Putnam, Hardin, Logan counties

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Development Services Agency awarded a total of $4.8 million to fund 11 community projects throughout the state through the Community Development Downtown Revitalization and Neighborhood Revitalization Competitive Set-Aside programs.

The aim of the grants is to help improve streets, sidewalks, bridges, public facilities and infrastructure, along with rehabilitating buildings in a community’s central business district, according to the agency.

In Putnam County, the village of Continental received a $450,000 Neighborhood Revitalization grant to improve village infrastructure. Improvements include work on 4,247 linear feet of roads and the installation of 1,959 linear feet of sidewalks along Main Street near the library. New playground equipment will also be installed at Sparling Park, thanks to the grant, along with the construction of two restrooms, improvements to the parking lot, the addition of 130 linear feet of walkway and increased Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant accessibility. The project will benefit 805 people, according to the ODSA.

In Hardin County, the village of Alger will receive a $500,000 Neighborhood Revitalization grant to help remove four blighted buildings, replace equipment at the water treatment plant and create two ADA-compliant parking spaces at the village park. Additionally, 5,700 linear feet of roadway will be repaved and 924 linear feet of storm sewer, 10 catch basins and a manhole will be installed. The project is estimated to benefit 931 people.

In Logan County, the village of Quincy received a $500,000 Neighborhood Revitalization grant to install six catch basins, replace 1,750 linear feet of storm sewer and replace the main water valve. Funding will also help improve the village park and install 3,599 linear feet of sidewalk, benefiting 690 people.