Van Wert Recovery Court gets state certification

VAN WERT — The Van Wert Recovery Court, a division of the Van Wert Common Pleas Court, has earned final certification from the Ohio Supreme Court’s Commission on Specialized Dockets.

To receive the certification, the court had to submit an application, undergo a site visit and provide specific program materials in response to certification standards that went in to effect in January 2014.

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor congratulated the Van Wert Recovery Court and Judge Martin Burchfield for receiving final certification.

“Specialized dockets divert offenders toward criminal justice initiatives that employ tools and tailored services to treat and rehabilitate the offender so they can become productive members of society,” O’Connor said. “Studies have shown this approach works by reducing recidivism while saving tax dollars.”

Burchfield said the Van Wert Recovery Court was started by his predecessor, Judge Charles D. Steele.

“Fifty-four probationers have been a part of the court at one time or another and it has been very beneficial to our probationers and to the community,” Burchfield said. “I and my staff are very happy to have gone through the certification process to make sure we are current and using the best practices available.”