Group offering electric, heat assistance

LIMA — West Ohio Community Action Partnership is providing utility bill assistance to eligible households in Allen, Auglaize and Mercer counties through March 31.

The program can assist those who have had their gas or electric utility shut off or those who have received a disconnect notice, as well as for bulk customers who have 25 percent or less in their fuel tank. Assistance with coal and wood is also available.

To be eligible, families must earn a household income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines, meaning a family of four could earn up to $43,050 annually. To apply, include current electric and gas bills, regardless of status, Social Security numbers for all household members, income documentation for all household members for the last 13 weeks, proof of citizenship and proof of disability, if disabled.

Those interested can contact WOCAP at 419-227-2586.