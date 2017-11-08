Putnam County HomeCare and Hospice named an elite agency

OTTAWA — Putnam County HomeCare and Hospice was named a Top Agency of the 2017 HomeCare Elite, a distinction given to top performing health agencies in the United States.

HomeCare Elite has identified the top 25 percent of Medicare-certified agencies each year for the past 12 years, highlighting the top 100 and 500 agencies overall. Out of 9,064 agencies considered, 2,268 were placed at Elite status.

Dr. Mary Ann Myers credits the work of the nurses and staff for the recognition.

“I am so proud of our team,” she said. “They are an awesome bunch delivering great care to the patients we serve.”