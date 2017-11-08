1 fatal crash in Allen County for October

LIMA — There was one fatal traffic crash in Allen County during the month of October, according to the Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition.

With that additional crash, that brings the total number of 2017 fatal crashes to 11, resulting in 11 fatalities. During that same 10-month period last year, there were nine fatal crashes resulting in 11 fatalities.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has determined that each traffic fatality has a comprehensive cost of $5.81 million, meaning that the 11 total fatalities so far in Allen County have a total comprehensive cost of $63.92 million.