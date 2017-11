CONVOY — Alexandra Boroff, a former Crestview student, teamed with the Crestview High School Student Council to gather necessary supplies to donate to homeless shelters that help homeless veterans.

The student council organized a dance to gather proceeds to use for the donation. The Convoy Parks Department donated use of the Community Building and Mike Schlagbaum donated DJing services.

The students raised enough to send more than 200 items to homeless shelters that service veterans.