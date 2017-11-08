Police calls

LIMA POLICE

500 block of Kildare Avenue, Lima — Police responded Tuesday afternoon to a reported domestic violence incident in progress.

South Metcalf Street at West Fourth Street, Lima — A traffic accident resulting in property damage was investigated Tuesday.

900 block of Hazel Avenue, Lima — A reported breaking and entering incident was investigated Tuesday.

500 block of West Market Street, Lima — Police on Tuesday investigated a hit-skip traffic accident.

400 block of Hazel Avenue, Lima — A report of the destruction of property in progress was investigated by police Tuesday evening.

1200 block of Knollwood Drive, Lima — Police received a report late Tuesday of a domestic violence incident in which the suspect was present.

400 block of Orena Avenue, Lima — Officers received a call early Wednesday regarding a domestic violence incident in progress.

1100 block of South Central Avenue, Lima — Police received a report regarding a breaking and entering incident Wednesday morning.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF

2400 block of Harding Highway, Lima — Deputies received a call Tuesday regarding the theft of merchandise at Walmart.

1900 block of Elida Road, Lima — Deputies responded late Tuesday to a complaint of a theft from a motel room.

700 block of Lost Creek Boulevard, Lima — A manager at Eagle Loan Co. reported to deputies that unknown person attempted to cash forged checks drawn on the company.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column, but are identified through published court dispositions.