70 jobs coming to Lima as deSter unveils plans for facility

LIMA — Seventy job opportunities will soon be available in Lima once the international food packing manufacturer, deSter, opens on Kibby Street.

Once deSter has installed all production lines and conducted all the necessary quality tests, the company is looking to be fully operational by the end of March. According to Jeff Sprague, the executive director of Allen Economic Development Group, the company should be in town next week to get started on getting the equipment and getting started on the process.

Sprague said has no doubts that once the factory is open the jobs will fill up quickly. He said he believes the sophistication of the manufacturing process and the equality of the company is what will reel people in.

The company makes specialized thermoformed and injected molded plastics for the food-service industry. Worldwide fast-food restaurants such as McDonald’s, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Subway and numerous airlines, including Delta and American Airlines use its products.

The headquarters is in Belgium and it has offices in Amsterdam, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, and Bangkok. According to its website, the company has a regional office and warehousing operation in Atlanta as well.

“I think that what we’re trying to do from an economic standpoint is let our community know that we are a growing a prosperous community,” Sprague said. “I think that having outside foreign investment in Lima, Ohio, is a great indication that Lima, Ohio, is on the global map and companies are looking at us to open business.”

Fifth Ward Councilman-elect Jamie Dixon said he believes this new job opportunity will impact the lives of many of the residents in Lima. He said he hopes that not only the 5th Ward, but portions of the other seven wards, will take advantage of the new opportunity.

“There will be a better quality of life within the city limits — livable wages and benefits for the residents,” Dixon said. “It will help them provide for their families and save for their children’s education and I hope that these employees will take advantage of the the first-time homeownership program.”

By Camri Nelson cnelson@limanews.com

Reach Camri Nelson at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @CamriNews.

