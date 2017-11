Lima Memorial Health System

Nov. 7 — Rolanda and Jonathon Richard, Elida, boy; Haleigh Grimes and Curtis Miller, Lima, girl.

Mercy Health-St. Rita’s

Nov. 6 — Katelyn Dunlap and Brandon Miller, Lima, boy.

Nov. 7 — Haley Lippi and Paul Brown, Convoy, boy; Tiffany and David Elliott, Lima, girl; Emily and Justin Behr, Wapakoneta, boy.