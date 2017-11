LIMA — Enjoy a harvest dinner at the Allen County Farm Park Cabin at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17 or Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Allen County Farm Park Cabin, 1582 Slabtown Road, Lima.

The suggested donation is $25. Seating is limited. Reserve a spot by calling 419-221-1232.

Experience how food was cooked and tasted in the 19th century.

